ARM Announces New Flagship CPU and GPU for High End Phones

British chip designer ARM, which makes CPU and GPU cores for nearly all Android phones, has just unveiled its latest set of high-end CPU and GPU cores for 2024 flagship phones. The chips in question are the Cortex-X925 CPU and Immortalis G925 GPU.

The CPU brings a 36% increase in single-core performance compared to its predecessor and can handle AI tasks 41% faster. ARM’s announcement also includes a new microarchitecture for smaller A-series Cortex cores with better performance and efficiency.

As for the new Immortalis G925 GPU, it is 37% faster in terms of overall graphics performance and brings a 52% improvement in ray tracing for gaming. AI tasks should be processed 34% faster with this GPU, with 30% more power efficiency in average use.

To speed up the release of devices, ARM offers manufacturers an “optimized layout” to simplify the integration of these new designs. Although the exact brands are not confirmed yet, phones equipped with these cores are anticipated to hit the market by the end of the year.

MediaTek has pledged to integrate them into their upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset, which could position it as a standout performer in the smartphone industry.

The Dimensity 9400 is expected to be the next MediaTek flagship chip, rumored to launch sometime during the last quarter of 2024. It will rival Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, both of whom will grace premium Android phones in 2024.