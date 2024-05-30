CDWP Clears Two Projects Worth Rs. 609 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday recommended two projects worth Rs. 609.45 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

A project related to Energy sector presented in the meeting namely Golen Gol Hydropower Project (108 MW) Chitral, (2nd Revised) worth Rs. 42,002 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The sources of finance is OPEC Fund for International Development ($30 million) Saudi Fund for Development ($97.8 million) Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development ($52.5 million) USAID ($35.6 million grant).

The main objective of the project is construction of 108 MW hydropower project with an annual energy of about 476 GWh. The project was commissioned in 2019 and has generated a total of 730 million units till 28.02.2024. The scope of work is Preliminary Works, Civil Works & Hydraulic Steel Structure, Hydro-Mechanical Equipment & Electrical Equipment (Three Vertical shaft generators of 45MVA) Transmission System & Expansion 145 km, 132 kV double circuit 53 Km transmission line Golen Gol to Timergara, 132 kV single circuit line from Timergara to Chakdara and Post Flood Rehabilitation Works are part of the project scope.

A project related to transport & communication sector was also presented in the meeting namely China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Karakorum Highway Phase-I (Thakot to Raikot) worth Rs. 567,453 million (RMB 14,775 million) was also recommended to ECNEC.

The project is proposed to be financed through Chinese soft loan. The PC-I of the project envisages up gradation, improvement and realigning of the KKH road from Thakot to Raikot Bridge. Total length of the road is 241.086 mm, with the mainline of KKH of 224.911 km and link roads of 16.175 km.

The project includes up gradation of KKH from Thakot to Dasu with bypass (103 km), exclusive relocation of KKH at Dasu dam being done by WAPDA, up gradation of the excising rad from Sazin to Thor Nullah & R-1 and new construction of KKH after Basha/ Thor Nullah. The project will be completed in 5 years.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Planning, JCE (OPS), JCE (EP), Members of the Planning Commission, as well as representatives from Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.