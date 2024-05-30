Turkish Fintech Unicorn Papara Acquires Pakistan’s SadaPay

Turkish-fintech unicorn, Papara has successfully acquired Pakistan-based Electronic Money Institution (EMI) SadaPay. The fintech unicorn has expanded into South Asia through the 100% purchase of SadaPay.

Founded by Brandon Timinsky in 2019, SadaPay quickly became one of the fastest-growing Electronic Money Institutions globally, reaching 1m users in record time.

Today, SadaPay, with a range of features including P2P money transfers, debit cards, and payment products, processes $1.5 billion in annual payment volume. It was also the first institution to introduce a numberless debit card in the Middle East and Asia (MEA) region in collaboration with Mastercard.

This and other innovations have positioned SadaPay as a pioneer in Pakistan’s financial transformation. Since its inception, SadaPay has raised $20 million in equity funding, with the two most recent rounds led by Recharge Capital and Kingsway Capital.

Papara CEO Emre Kenci commented: “This acquisition marks one of the most significant fintech investments in the country in recent years. We aim to position SadaPay as the leading fintech player in the region by bolstering its innovative and bold initiatives with Papara’s business know-how, robust technology, and user-centric culture. SadaPay will continue its growth journey with its brand.”

“Pakistan’s future star status is predicted on the back of its population growth, which could place it among the largest economies in the world in the next 50 years.”

SadaPay Founder and CEO Brandon Timinsky said, “We’re fortunate to leverage Papara’s industry expertise, advanced technology platform, and diverse product offerings. With SadaPay’s strong brand, exceptional team, and local foundation, this acquisition will significantly accelerate the pace at which we can deliver value to Pakistan’s quarter-billion citizens.”

This strategic move follows Papara’s recent European expansion through the acquisition of the Spanish Rebellion in 2023.

With a population of more than 240 million, Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world, offering substantial potential for financial innovation. In a nation where 70% of the population is under 35, the fintech sector and investments in technology are rapidly expanding.