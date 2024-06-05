Given the current digital situation, companies have been more concerned regarding their security and data breaches than ever. A number of businesses have adopted the transition from their traditional IT infrastructure to more sophisticated Cloud Solutions.

According to Gartner, more than 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed upon cloud-native platforms by 2025. This highlights the growing need for scalable, adaptable, and cost-effective IT infrastructure that is driving the necessity for cloud solutions. This is where Wateen comes into play. It provides sophisticated cloud-based solutions that are personalized as per a business’s needs.

Wateen an ICT Company

Wateen Telecom Limited, a leader in the ICT sector and the backbone of Pakistan’s optical-fiber infrastructure is providing solutions like cloud computing, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the company aims for its clients not only to improve their efficiency but reduce their chances of data theft and other cyber security issues. The company has made alliances with global technology giants like Cisco, Huawei, Amazon, and many more to provide their clients with the most sophisticated and secure infrastructure.

What Wateen Offers:

Wateen’s Cloud Strategy and Consulting helps businesses in many ways. It allows companies to understand how they can leverage cloud computing technology that works most effectively. It helps you to transfer applications and data to the cloud where it is more easy to access and will remain secured In all aspects.

Cloud Systems ensure compliance and enhance management as you will have more control, and transparency and will be aligned with your business objectives. Adapting to cloud systems also ensures efficient management and optimization of cloud infrastructure, services, and applications for reliability, and scalability, without compromising on security.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning

Wateen has been looking to facilitate its clients in many ways and with this commitment it has been evolving its offerings to provide in order to cater to the diverse needs of its clients. A prominent example of this is the integration of AI intelligence and Machine Learning to enhance its cloud solutions. How it benefits is that it allows businesses to automate their operations and reduces the risk of data loss. It also helps them in getting in-depth analytics that aid in making more data-driven, and impactful decisions. Tools that are powered by AI have saved time, cost as well as effort. It optimizes the operations and helps in awareness of future financial threats or opportunities.

Moreover, no matter how vast the data is, through AI-powered tools, it has been way easy to manage and analyze it in real-time. Similarly, Machine learning capabilities help businesses speed up their daily tasks, are able to gain more detailed insights on consumer behavior and market trends/conditions. Wateen’s AI and ML have been designed in such a way that they easily fit into all kinds of business models.

Leveraging AWS Infrastructure

Wateen has been in partnership with Amazon Web Services to make the transition smoother. AWS is basically a cloud computing platform that offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and packaged Software as a Service (SaaS). It makes it easier for the clients to migrate to the cloud.

Environmental Sustainability in Cloud Computing

Given the current environmental challenges, companies are focused more on sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives. Wateen is not falling back in this and is also contributing to reducing the carbon footprints. Through its cloud computing, it makes sure that the hardware is utilized at its best and idle computing is reduced. This way reduces the additional consumption of energy. Moreover, Wateen has been in partnership with a number of companies who share the same commitment and are engaged in sustainability and environment friendly initiatives. This approach reflects the company’s aim to protect the environment and participate in the movement of change.

Cloud DevOps: Implementing DevOps Practices

Wateen has also been dedicated to providing its clients with an infrastructure that streamlines operations and allows them to work more precisely toward their end goal. The cloud DevOps further aids Wateen’s dedication. It helps in automating the infrastructure and allows businesses to track records of the application performance in order to enhance productivity.

Wateen’s team of professionals having decades of experience help clients streamline their processes by providing endless support or by restructuring their existing SDLC/DevOps programs.

With a highly trained and intellectually diverse team, Wateen Professional Services can act as an additional resource to help build or restructure the client’s SDLC/DevOps program in a staff augmentation role. Similarly, with a long-standing Industry experience in developing cloud-native applications and in leading cloud environments offered by AWS/Azure/GCP, Wateen has been a trusted cloud solution provider by global corporate individuals.

Wateen in Business Intelligence

Wateen has been at the forefront when it comes to business intelligence. It includes collecting, analyzing, and interpreting by using innovative platforms. This helps businesses get valuable insights that help them in making informed decisions.

Data Storage and Big Data Analytics

Wateen also offers a data warehouse where a huge amount of both structured and unstructured data is organized in such a way that it is understandable and can be used in reports and analysis. This data allows businesses to make data-driven decisions.

ETL / Data Pipeline

Wateen also supports companies in ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, which refer to extracting information from several sources and loading it into the target system. This process helps in automated and efficient data movement and processing. Moreover, Wateen utilizes advanced technologies and software, algorithms, and techniques to dig out maximum data that would help companies aim in the right direction. With technologies like Power BI, Wateen gets maximum data and presents it in such a way that can be understood by even a layman.

Benefits of Shifting to Cloud Solutions

Transitioning to cloud-based architectures offers many benefits that would directly impact business performance and competitiveness:

Scalability: Adapting Cloud solutions allows businesses to enhance their scaling capabilities. It allows them to overcome certain issues that hinder their overall growth. Wateen provides them with personalized cloud architectures that are scalable by utilizing the resources to their full potential.

Cost-effectiveness: Cloud Computing is way more cost-effective than the traditional setups on which a company needs to spend millions. As the cloud systems work on the pay-as-you-go model, it prevents businesses from spending extra on things that are initially not required, further reducing additional operational costs.

Flexibility and Agility: Cloud Solutions allows businesses to upgrade their existing systems whenever needed. This is valuable as it allows businesses to act according to market trends and conditions.

Reliability and Security: Cloud systems are more secure as compared to traditional systems. Wateen has been leveraging AWS security features to create a cloud that is secured, compliant, and resilient, ensuring digital security. This includes data encryption, access controls, monitoring, and regular audits to uphold data integrity and confidentiality.

Enhanced Customer Support and Training Services

No matter how amazing products or services a company offers, if it lacks sophisticated customer or client support, it ultimately fails. Companies like Wateen are more customer-centric and provide their clients with seamless and uninterrupted support around the clock. Wateen’s dedicated teams are kept updated through training sessions and workshops, which enhances their learning experience and they are able to perform more productively. While providing cloud services, the expert client/customer support professionals are always ready to assist at the earliest if any issue arises, ensuring optimal performance of cloud services.

Conclusion

With the changing needs, businesses now have been transforming their traditional infrastructures to stay ahead of their competitors. They are more concerned about the security threats that hinder an organization’s overall operations and slow them down. Wateen in this regard, has played a vital role in enabling businesses to increase their productivity by providing state-of-the-art cloud solutions and by partnering with giants in the cloud market. The flexibility, scalability, cost-efficiency, and enhanced security offered by embracing cloud solutions underscore their pivotal role in maintaining a competitive edge and fostering innovation.

