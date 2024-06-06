Marriyum Aurangzeb Blames India for Smog in Pakistan

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb discussed the pressing issue of smog, attributing part of the problem to drift from India while acknowledging that a significant 70% of the issue is caused by local industries.

Aurangzeb issued a stark warning about the dangers of plastic use, describing it as a “death sentence” for the environment and public health. She highlighted the widespread use of plastic in daily life and its severe consequences. To combat this, she announced a halt in plastic production in Punjab, stating that no industry is currently manufacturing plastic bags. Aurangzeb vowed strict action against violators of this ban.

On the topic of smog, Aurangzeb pointed out the dual sources of the problem. While some smog drifts in from neighboring India, she emphasized that local industries are responsible for the majority of the pollution. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the smog issue through various measures.

These measures include a crackdown on tire burners, a significant contributor to air pollution, and the approval of a comprehensive solid waste management plan. Furthermore, Aurangzeb mentioned that Punjab’s Chief Minister has subsidized the first batch of environmentally friendly initiatives, such as the introduction of e-buses and a new transit system across the province.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also announced amendments to the Motorway Ordinance, which will require all vehicles to obtain a fitness certificate before being allowed on the road. This measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions, contributing to cleaner air quality.