Flight Safety at Risk Due to GPS Disruptions at 2 Airports

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 6:20 pm

Flight safety in Karachi and Lahore has been compromised due to GPS disruptions, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that flight captains in these regions reported issues with GPS signal interruptions.

The CAA has noted these disruptions and has directed pilots to immediately inform Air Traffic Control (ATC) if they encounter GPS signal issues.

GPS is essential for modern aviation, as it allows pilots to navigate along specific routes using geolocation and time data provided by satellite-based radio navigation.

These signal disruptions have made landings and takeoffs more challenging, with pilots experiencing sudden losses of critical navigational information.

Recently, two international flights approaching Sialkot Airport reported GPS signal problems but managed to land safely with guidance from air traffic controllers.

This ongoing issue presents a serious threat to aviation safety and underscores the need for an urgent resolution to prevent potential accidents and ensure passenger safety.

Arsalan Khattak

