Govt Considering Additional Tax Measures of Nearly Rs. 1.5 Trillion in FY25 Budget

The federal government is considering additional tax measures of nearly Rs. 1.5 trillion in the upcoming federal budget.

According to sources, new budgetary measures would result in additional tax collection of Rs. 1,454 billion.

According to the breakdown of the taxation measures, new measures would result in additional income tax collection of Rs. 304 billion. Person income tax collection would increae by Rs. 179 billion.

Collection from sales tax under the new proposals would go up by Rs. 337 billion, federal excise duty collection would go up by Rs. 246 billion. Rs. 51 billion would be collection from new Customs Duties, while other enforcement measures would result in additional collection of Rs. 337 billion.