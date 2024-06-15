Pakistan Becomes Permanent Member of Washington Accord

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 3:15 pm

Pakistan has made history by becoming a permanent member of the Washington Accord for six years. The International Engineering Alliance (IEA) approved the extension of Pakistan’s membership during its two-day session in New Delhi. The IEA unanimously granted Pakistan this membership extension.

However, the Pakistani delegation from the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) could not attend the IEA session in person, as India denied their visas and NOC, aiming to prevent positive lobbying for Pakistan.

However, during the session, China, Turkey, and Hong Kong supported Pakistan. PEC officials participated online, and PEC Chairman Najeeb Haroon congratulated Pakistani engineers on this milestone. He emphasized that Pakistan’s engineering education has gained international recognition, crediting the extension to the diligent efforts of the Engineering Accreditation Board.

ALSO READ

Notably, Pakistan became a permanent member of the Washington Accord, an international forum for engineering, in 2017. Pakistan has also supported Indonesia, Turkey, and other countries in gaining membership in this prestigious forum. This year, the Philippines and Bangladesh achieved membership with Pakistan’s support.

Only 25 countries worldwide have succeeded in securing membership in the Washington Accord.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>