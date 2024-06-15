Pakistan Becomes Permanent Member of Washington Accord

Pakistan has made history by becoming a permanent member of the Washington Accord for six years. The International Engineering Alliance (IEA) approved the extension of Pakistan’s membership during its two-day session in New Delhi. The IEA unanimously granted Pakistan this membership extension.

However, the Pakistani delegation from the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) could not attend the IEA session in person, as India denied their visas and NOC, aiming to prevent positive lobbying for Pakistan.

However, during the session, China, Turkey, and Hong Kong supported Pakistan. PEC officials participated online, and PEC Chairman Najeeb Haroon congratulated Pakistani engineers on this milestone. He emphasized that Pakistan’s engineering education has gained international recognition, crediting the extension to the diligent efforts of the Engineering Accreditation Board.

Notably, Pakistan became a permanent member of the Washington Accord, an international forum for engineering, in 2017. Pakistan has also supported Indonesia, Turkey, and other countries in gaining membership in this prestigious forum. This year, the Philippines and Bangladesh achieved membership with Pakistan’s support.

Only 25 countries worldwide have succeeded in securing membership in the Washington Accord.