Gold Price in Pakistan Unchanged at Just Above Rs. 240,000 Per Tola Level

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 20, 2024 | 4:40 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan remain unchanged after the holiday break on Thursday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 241,300, while the price of 10 grams was Rs. 206, 876.

The Sarafa Association said that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 3,000 due to the reduction in purchasing power of the buyers.

In the international market, gold rates hit a two-week high today, after recent US economic data raised market expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve later this year.

