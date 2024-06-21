Karachi Airport Continues to Face Flight Delays

Several international and domestic flights were cancelled or delayed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday, according to 24NewsHD TV channel.

AirBlue’s international flight PA-171 from Karachi to Jeddah was cancelled.

The domestic flight schedule showed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-369 from Karachi to Islamabad was also cancelled.

Additionally, PIA flight PK-341 from Karachi to Faisalabad was delayed, while AirSial flight PF-144 from Karachi to Lahore was shelved.

AirBlue flight PA-401 from Karachi to Lahore experienced a delay.

PIA flight PA-311 from Karachi to Quetta was also behind schedule.