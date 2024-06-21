Karachi Airport Continues to Face Flight Delays

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 3:07 pm

Several international and domestic flights were cancelled or delayed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday, according to 24NewsHD TV channel.

AirBlue’s international flight PA-171 from Karachi to Jeddah was cancelled.

The domestic flight schedule showed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-369 from Karachi to Islamabad was also cancelled.

Additionally, PIA flight PK-341 from Karachi to Faisalabad was delayed, while AirSial flight PF-144 from Karachi to Lahore was shelved.

AirBlue flight PA-401 from Karachi to Lahore experienced a delay.

PIA flight PA-311 from Karachi to Quetta was also behind schedule.

>