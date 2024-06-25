Govt Slashes PSDP by Rs. 250 Billion

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 10:26 pm
rupee | ProPakistani

The federal government has decided to cut the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of Rs. 1.4 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25 by Rs. 250 billion to create fiscal space for withdrawing certain taxes.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that the government has to follow stringent conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to secure a new loan program.

The minister said that the decision to cut the development budget has been taken to protect the public from more taxes.

After the cut, the development budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be down to Rs. 1.15 trillion.

On June 12, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb proposed a record Rs. 1.4 trillion for development spending during FY25.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Features Tharparkar Artist Mai Dhai on Times Square as the EQUAL PK Ambassador for June 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>