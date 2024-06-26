Govt Forms Committee Under IMF’s Directive to Cut Number of Pakistan’s Missions Abroad

The federal government on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has formed a 13-member committee to curtail the expenditure as well as a number of Pakistan missions abroad.

According to cabinet division notification, the prime minister has been pleased to constitute a 13-member committee on rationalizing Pakistan’s missions abroad with immediate effect to review the functions and performance of these missions.

Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will chair the meetings of the committee. The other members of the committee included the Minister for Petroleum, Minister for EAD, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Minister for Commerce, Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatmi, Member National Assembly Bilal Kiyani, Minister for State of Finance, Secretary Commerce, Secretary EAD, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Dr Farukh Saleem and Secretary Cabinet.

According to ToRs, the committee will analyze the size and number of Pakistan missions abroad in juxtaposition to the requirement scope of work and socio-political and economic benefits to the country and recommend a plan for rationalization of missions.

The committee will also examine the functioning of the missions with regard to the purpose and futuristic role of these setups aligned with the national interest of the country.

The committee has also been tasked to suggest measures to improve the efficiency of missions including the internal structure of missions and station-specific performance targets.

The committee will submit a report to the prime minister within 30 days.