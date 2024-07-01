IT Minister Leaves For China to Attend Global Digital Economy Conference 2024

The Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has left for China on an official visit to represent Pakistan at Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) 2024 being held in Beijing from July 2-5.

The Minister of State for IT will visit booths of Pakistani tech companies and meet their representatives. She will also attend “Euro Asia Pakistan Digital Economy Forum”. On the occasion, she will also be part of panel discussions.

The Minister of State for IT will hold meetings with President China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT), Global Vice President NXP Semiconductors, and AliBaba Group.

The Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 to be held at China National Convention Center, Beijing is aimed to expand global cooperation in the digital economy.