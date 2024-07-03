FBR Likely to Transfer Over 100 Senior Officials to Admin Pool Over Alleged Corrupt Practices

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to transfer over 100 senior officials to Admin Pool over alleged corrupt practices.

Sources told ProPakistani that FBR has prepared a list of such officials, and notification of their placement to Admin Pool would be issued within two to three days.

The lists include some 3 to 4 dozen officials of Inland Revenue Service, whereas more than 50 Customs officials would also be transfer to Admin Pool, sources added.

FBR had prepared lists of these officials before the budget, but it could not notify the transfers due to budget exercise, sources said.

This will be the second major reshuffle within two months where senior grade 20 officers would be placed in Admin Pool.