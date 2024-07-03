Public Wi-Fi Risks: Hidden Dangers and How to Avoid Them

A study conducted by cyber security firm Kaspersky has found that users’ data is at risk on public Wi-Fi.

Public Wi-Fi is often used during vacations or business trips at cafes, airports, or abroad. Despite the convenience and perceived necessity of staying connected, these common situations require vigilance to ensure the safety and protection of personal data.

It’s important to know security considerations when connecting to these unrestricted networks. Sometimes, scammers create fake Wi-Fi networks or compromise existing ones. They may use names similar to legitimate networks to trick users into connecting. Once connected, personal information such as social media logins, banking details, and email addresses become vulnerable to interception and misuse.

Despite these concerns, there are effective ways users can protect themselves and ensure their data remains secure. To navigate potential risks safely, Kaspersky experts have crafted a set of safe practices for using unrestricted networks.

They’ve advised using public Wi-Fi networks only when necessary due to their potential security vulnerabilities. They also recommend avoiding digital financial transactions (using banking apps) using public Wi-Fi.

This practice significantly reduces the risk of sensitive data interception. Using a VPN on public Wi-Fi can improve one’s internet privacy, however, be mindful of the type of security and anonymity your VPN can provide, not all VPNs are secure.

Modern VPNs encrypt data and shield online activities from unauthorized access, and their use does not notably affect internet speed, making them suitable for continuous use.

Following these tips and using a reliable VPN ensures that a user’s browsing experience on public Wi-Fi networks is relatively secure. As well as providing data encryption, some comprehensive security solutions protect against various cyber risks like phishing.

DG National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) Cabinet Division Haidar Abbas has also shared some precautionary measures that can be considered while using public Wi-Fi.

He advised users to keep the Windows Firewall on to block unauthorized access. In addition, he advised updating your antivirus and enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) whenever possible to add an extra layer of security.

Furthermore, keeping operating systems and software up-to-date with the latest security patches is also recommended. Using secure internet browsers such as Tor or a browser with built-in privacy features (Brave, Firefox, etc.) goes a long way too. Users can also consider using a secure search engine, such as DuckDuckGo, that doesn’t collect personal information.