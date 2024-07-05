China Mobile, the parent company of Zong 4G, has released its latest sustainability report, unveiling a year of impressive accomplishments and offering a glimpse into its future direction.

Surpassing RMB 1 trillion in revenue and achieving record net profit solidify its financial strength. This success fuels technological advancements like China’s first reconfigurable 5G chip and a vast 5G base station network, bringing Gigabit broadband to 390 million households. Additionally, China Mobile has established over 1.94 million 5G base stations, ensuring the free flow of society’s digital transformation.

The company’s digital-intelligent transformation efforts are commendable. Their expansive data centers with 10.1 EFLOPS capacity and the widely used “capabilities middle platform” promote societal progress. However, the rapid pace of technological adoption necessitates careful management of data security and privacy concerns. Notably, China Mobile has cumulatively intercepted 371 million fraudulent calls, 279 million fraudulent messages, and 8.8924 million fraudulent websites over the year.

China Mobile has also made significant strides in fostering a culture of scientific and technological innovation. By the end of 2023, it had established 43 sci-tech association branches, 11 sci-tech association divisions, and 4 sci-tech association zones, with over 200,000 members.

China Mobile demonstrates leadership in green development with 86,000 minimalist stations, 9% more energy-efficient 5G base stations, and optimized data center efficiency. The C2 Three Energy plan’s success in reducing greenhouse gas emissions is impressive, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 310 million tonnes.

The company’s clean energy capabilities, such as wind and solar power, reached 210 million peak watts in 2023. By 2025, China Mobile aims to save more than 40 billion kWh of energy usage and decrease comprehensive energy consumption per unit of total telecommunication services by no less than 20% compared to 2020.

The company’s commitment to social responsibility is evident in its construction of 390,000 digital villages and 155,900 intelligent communities. Their emergency communication support showcases their capabilities. They successfully completed emergency communication support tasks for major events such as the Chengdu World University Games, the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Asian Para Games, the Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum, flood prevention, earthquake rescue, etc.

Pakistan can learn valuable lessons from China Mobile’s journey. Investments in advanced network infrastructure, promoting digital transformation, adopting green practices, enhancing social responsibility initiatives, and strengthening governance frameworks can drive sustainable growth in Pakistan’s telecom sector. By embracing these strategies, Pakistan can pave the way for a more inclusive and environmentally conscious digital future.

The report paints a compelling picture of a future powered by innovation and environmental stewardship. By leveraging its technological prowess and fostering a culture of sustainability, China Mobile is well-positioned to be a leader in building a digitally connected and sustainable world.