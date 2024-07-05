KP Announces Public Holiday for Islamic New Year

In a notification on Thursday, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) announced a public holiday across the province to commemorate the start of the new Islamic year.
According to the notification, the holiday on the first day of Muharram is contingent upon the sighting of the moon. It added that all government offices, educational institutions, and businesses would remain closed.
To determine the start of Muharram al-Haram, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir, is scheduled for July 6.
This committee will observe the moon, and subsequent meetings of zonal committees at their respective headquarters will also assist the central committee.
