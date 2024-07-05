PTBA, Finance Minister Discuss Optimization of Tax Documentation Process

A delegation of the Pakistan Tax Bar Association led by PTBA President Anwar Kashif Mumtaz called on Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today.

The PTBA delegation appreciated the efforts of the government to increase the tax base and conveyed their perspectives on optimizing the tax documentation process to enhance efficiency.

The minister acknowledged the feedback from the PTBA delegation and underscored the government’s commitment to digitalization efforts aimed at reducing human intervention and increasing transparency within the tax administration.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the IT sector as one of the engines of economic growth. He also encouraged the delegation to provide essential data to FBR to refine and strengthen the country’s tax system.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to ongoing collaboration and dialogue aimed at achieving enhanced fiscal efficiency and economic development.

Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana was also present in the meeting.