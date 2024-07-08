Islamabad High Court Gives Protection to Cart Vendors

On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) from taking stringent actions against cart vendors. The court instructed that officers representing all stakeholders and possessing relevant information should appear before the court on behalf of all parties.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan issued a written order in response to the cart vendors’ request regarding the non-issuance of licenses and alleged harassment by MCI. The order noted that, according to the petitioner’s lawyer, licenses for cart vendors were not being renewed and many vendors had not been issued permits at all. The lawyer further mentioned that under the Ehsaas Rehribaan Programme, loans were provided to cart vendors by banks, but due to the non-renewal of licenses, vendors are unable to repay these loans.

The court’s order acknowledged a prima facie case and accepted the application for a hearing. It directed that officers with knowledge of the matter should appear at the next hearing and that harsh actions against cart vendors should be avoided in the meantime.

The court also scheduled the next hearing for July 8.