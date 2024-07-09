15 Famous Businesses Sealed in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its operations against illegal commercial use in Lahore. On Monday, LDA teams sealed over 15 businesses, including Lumiere, Sonia Azhar, restaurants, showrooms, and private offices in Gulberg and Faisal Town, for not paying the commercialization fee. The operation was supervised by Director LDA Town Planning Zone-III Sidra Tabassum, with the assistance of the enforcement team and the police.

Officials stated that multiple notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operation was conducted. LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has instructed that operations against violations of building and parking bylaws, encroachments, and illegal commercial use in Lahore continue without discrimination.