Multinet Pakistan & AquaOrange Signs Strategic Bilateral Partnership Agreement to Strengthen Cybersecurity Services Across Pakistan

Multinet Pakistan is delighted to announce the signing of a strategic bilateral partnership agreement with AquaOrange, further strengthening their cybersecurity offerings. This collaboration brings world-class Xcitium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions to Pakistan, reinforcing the cybersecurity service portfolio to provide enterprises with the data protection they need against increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Adnan H. Zaidi, CEO Multinet Pakistan and Mr. Shahan Farid, CEO AquaOrange, underscoring both the companies’ shared commitment to fortifying digital security for businesses across the country.

By combining Multinet’s advanced connectivity solutions with AquaOrange’s deep expertise in IT, the partnership aims to deliver comprehensive, high-grade security for businesses across Pakistan. The objective of the alliance is to empower companies to safeguard critical data, mitigate security risks, and enhance operational resilience, staying ahead of today’s dynamic threat landscape.

As Multinet expands cybersecurity service offerings, the partnership with AquaOrange marks a significant step forward in the mission to deliver a robust, top-tier cybersecurity portfolio to organizations across various sectors.

What Does the Partnership Bring to the Pakistani Market?

With cyber threats becoming more advanced and prevalent, this partnership enables enterprises in Pakistan to access cutting-edge EDR technology and cybersecurity expertise. Through proactive detection, incident response, and real-time analytics, companies can ensure business continuity and safeguard vital assets. By fostering a secure digital platform, this partnership serves as a foundation for sustainable growth across industries, from finance to manufacturing, telecommunications, and beyond.

As Pakistan’s digital landscape grows, the demand for secure, reliable IT solutions continues to increase. Multinet and AquaOrange are committed to providing companies with the best information security solutions to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity and operate with confidence in the digital age.