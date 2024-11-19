Filing a Fake Sexual Assault Case Will Get You Jailed in Lahore

To tackle fabricated sexual assault accusations, Lahore authorities have unveiled new regulations that impose a three-year prison sentence for filing false claims under the Anti-Rape Act. The city’s police department is working on detailed protocols to ensure these rules are enforced efficiently.

Recent police data highlights a troubling trend, with almost half of the reported sexual assault cases in Lahore being deemed baseless. Investigations cleared 70 individuals of wrongdoing in over 400 cases, while 800 more are still under review. The remaining cases have already been referred to the courts for further action.

Moving forward, legal actions against those filing false accusations will be initiated by either the investigating officer or the affected party. Officials believe these measures will discourage misuse of the law while safeguarding justice for genuine victims.

Police officials stated that the complainant in false allegations will either be the investigating officer or the victim. A final decision on this procedure is anticipated soon.

“Implementing these penalties will help restore trust in the legal system and reduce the number of fabricated cases,” a police representative stated, underscoring the importance of protecting innocent lives from false allegations.