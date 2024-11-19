Gold Rate in Pakistan Posts Biggest Increase in Over Two Weeks  

The price of gold in Pakistan posted its first major increase in nearly two weeks on Tuesday.

According to data issued by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 3,600 per tola to Rs. 273,500, while the price of 10 grams was up by Rs. 3,086 to Rs. 234,482.

Yesterday, the price of gold rose by Rs. 2,500 per tola. Today’s gain takes the two-day increase in price to Rs. 6,100 per tola.

The price of the precious metal has seen a downward trend in recent weeks, as the price plummeted to Rs. 266,000 per tola level last week, down considerably from the all-time high level of Rs. 287,900 posted towards the end of the last month.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $2,619.50 per ounce by 0829 GMT, the highest since November 12. Prices had gained 2 percent on Monday, recovering from a two-month low posted last Thursday.