SBP Reserves Continue to Rise After Another Weekly Increase  

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increase by $29 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

According to the latest data released by the SBP, on November 15, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $11.288 billion, up $29 million compared to $11.259 billion on November 8.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $15.968 billion, up 2 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks were recorded at $4.680 billion, registering a decrease of $28 million during the week.