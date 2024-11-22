Karimabad Underpass Project Becomes Nightmare for Karachi Citizens

The Karimabad Underpass project in Karachi, initiated in June last year, has seen minimal progress. Despite its two-year completion target, only 20% of the work has been done, while 50% was expected by now. The Karachi Development Authority (KDA), under the Sindh Government, is supervising the project.

Recently, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report was approved, urging KDA to address issues like traffic management, drainage, waste disposal, utility line relocation, safety, and afforestation. However, no practical steps have been taken to resolve these concerns.

Complaints from Locals:

Residents near the underpass expressed frustration over poor planning. Aamir Ali, a local resident, criticized the slow pace of work and lack of proper traffic arrangements, which has created serious transportation problems. Dust from construction has further aggravated the situation.

Muhammad Aslam, a merchant at Meena Bazaar, highlighted the negative impact on businesses due to the absence of alternative traffic routes and widespread encroachments. He suggested focusing on one track at a time to reduce disruption, but both tracks are being worked on simultaneously, worsening the issues.

Shoppers, including Razia Sultana, also voiced concerns about narrow, bumpy alternative roads and the lack of fencing at the construction site. She emphasized the burden on women and locals navigating the chaotic area.

Traffic and Environmental Issues:

A traffic police official confirmed that the underpass has become a traffic chokepoint. The alternative routes, such as the road from Al-Najibi Shopping Center to Okhai Memon Masjid, are narrow, filled with potholes, and poorly maintained. Encroachments and damaged manhole covers add to the traffic chaos.

Union Council (UC) Chairman Zubair Wali revealed that overflowing manholes caused by non-relocated utility lines are affecting residential and commercial properties. Despite a project cost of Rs. 3.46 billion, basic facilities like road repairs and fencing remain neglected.

Criticism of Authorities:

Environmentalists and officials criticized KDA for failing to meet EIA conditions. Director of SEPA, Imran Sabir, admitted that fencing and lighting arrangements are missing at the site. Regional planner Dr. Syed Nawaz Al Hadi accused both the Sindh government and KDA of violating environmental regulations and neglecting their responsibilities.

The delays, poor planning, and disregard for public convenience have made the Karimabad Underpass project a source of frustration for Karachi’s citizens. Immediate action is needed to address these issues and ensure timely completion of the project.