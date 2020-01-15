Harif Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed Being Considered for T20Is Against Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that Bangladesh has confirmed their tour to Pakistan for T20I, ODI, and Test series.

Following the confirmation of the series starting at the end of January, the board has started working on drafting the teams for each format.

Mohammad Irfan, Haris Sohail, and Asif Ali are all expected to be dropped from the T20I squad. Media reports suggest that Haris Rauf and Sarfaraz Ahmed are likely to be included in the team.

The squad and captain of the ODI will be announced tomorrow on Thursday at 2:30 pm, where Misbah-ul-Haq will address the media at National Stadium Karachi.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan did not have perform well in limited-over cricket in 2019 and are looking to get back on track, especially ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Experts believe that Pakistan needs to finalize the T20I team and stick with it until the World Cup if the Men in Green stand even the slightest of a chance to win the tournament.