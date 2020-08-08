Microsoft is Now Looking to Acquire TikTok’s Global Operations

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed plans to buy TikTok from its Chinese parent company ByteDance, but only in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Now a new report from insiders says that Microsoft might be looking to acquire TikTok operations in Europe and India as well, and maybe even globally.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that Microsoft approached ByteDance and negotiated to add India to the deal but that reportedly fell through. Now a different source says that Microsoft is yet to approach the Chinese company to offer to buy it globally.

It hasn’t been disclosed how much Microsoft was willing to pay for buying TikTok’s assets in North America, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, but sources have previously said that ByteDance executives value TikTok at more than $50 billion.

TikTok currently has a deadline until September 15 to either complete a sale with a US company or be banned in the region permanently. The deadline was imposed by President Donald Trump who said that he will sign an executive order to ban TikTok in the country unless an American company takes control by September 15.

The President is also threatening the Chinese messaging app WeChat to reach a deal with a US company or else they will be removed from Google and Apple’s app stores, even in China.