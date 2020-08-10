Travel Between Lahore & Multan In Just 520 Rupees Via Bookme

Bookme.pk has been accredited as Pakistan’s largest online ticketing platform with over 4.6 Million active customers in the transportation and entertainment industry across Pakistan.

Founded in 2014, Bookme.pk has the largest number of bus, airlines and cinemas partners that enables its customers to book tickets online instantly through Bookme.pk app & website or any of Book Me’s API Integration partners like HBL, NBP, Silk Bank, Bank Alfalah, Askari Bank, Easy Paisa and Jazz Cash.

So, Pakistan’s leading ticketing company Boome.pk is here with yet another budget-friendly offer to make your intercity commute easier and smooth. This online ticketing company is famously known in the market for their economical and swift packages for airplane tickets, bus tickets, car rentals, and movie tickets, they have made life much easier through their E-ticketing services

Their collaboration with Ali Express bus company brings for you the latest discount offer that is a whopping flat 35% off from Lahore to Multan. To put things in perspective, the normal rate for this commute is Rs. 900 but with Book Me’s partnership with Ali Express, the reduced prices allow you to travel to Multan from Lahore in just Rs. 520.

The original price for this trip was Rs. 900 but you can avail of the 35% discount and get your ticket in just Rs. 520! You might be thinking about the quality of the commute so we’ll tell you what you will be getting in Rs. 520 ticket. Ali Express has very premium busses that not only offer utmost comfort but courteous staff as well that pays attention to your every need.

You can take a nap, work, or just relax on the soft cushiony seats that are designed while keeping the dear travelers in mind. Noise cancellation headphones are provided so you can stay in your own headspace and watch movies or listen to music. Refreshments are offered as well so all this in just Rs. 520 sounds like a steal! We suggest that you get your hands on these tickets before all the seats are booked because an offer like this is sure to attract attention.

And for all those people that are making travel plans this month, Stay tuned because this week it is Multan, next week it will be some other city because BookMe never fails to amaze us by their weekly or sometimes daily discounts on bus and airplane tickets!

