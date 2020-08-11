Islamabad, GB, Balochistan and KP Post Zero Coronavirus Related Deaths Yesterday

Four regions, out of six, reported zero deaths yesterday as Islamabad, GB, Balochistan and KP registered ZERO deaths due to coronavirus there.

AJK, on the other hands, reported one death while Punjab said four patients lost their lives. Sindh reported 10 deaths — out of total 15 reported throughout the country yesterday.

A total of 531 new coronavirus cases were reported from across the country. Of new cases, almost half or 243 cases were reported from Sindh only.

Recoveries have plunged lately, when compared to early late-June and early-July numbers. That’s mainly due to the fact that fewer number of individuals contracted virus during late July and hence we are seeing fewer number of recoveries.

Below are the latest numbers: