K-Electric Experiences Positive Trends In Bill Payments Through BYKEA

BYKEA – Pakistan’s largest network of motorbikes for transport, logistics & payments, in partnership with K-Electric (KE), recently launched a facility through which KE customers can pay their power bills at their doorstep.

Following the launch and to further drive demand, the convenience fee has been reduced to zero and as a result, adoption saw a significant increase. Customers can now avail this service free of charge!

With the purpose of providing convenience to customers, now you can either give a missed call or WhatsApp Bykea on 0308-0123456 in order to request a rider for cash payment pickup. This facility will enable timely payment of bills, from the comfort of home.

Given the scorching heat and drainage failures due to recent rains, the service is gaining traction as people avoid the outdoors. KE and BYKEA are both aware that to change customer behavior, confidence in the service needs to be built.

Therefore, every step of the process is reported to the customer via SMS i.e. from booking of the ride to receipt of payment. Such notifications ensure and build trust which is reflected in repeat transactions by the same customer.

Pakistan is blessed to be witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases and while the majority of the patients have recovered, the government is still advising the general public to carry out their routines with caution.