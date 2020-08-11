Russia Registers The World’s First “Effective” Coronavirus Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that Russia has registered the world’s first effective Coronavirus vaccine.

According to details, the COVID-19 vaccine has been prepared by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund while its clinical trials have been carried out in less than 2 months.

In a live teleconference on the Russian state TV with his cabinet members, Putin disclosed that one of his daughters has taken the vaccine after she contracted the virus and now feels better.

Although Russian authorities have yet to issue any scientific data related to the long-term effects and safety of the vaccine, Putin has assured the world that the Gamaleya researchers have followed all the protocols during the clinical trials of the vaccine.

This morning, Russia has registered the world’s first Coronavirus vaccine. As far as I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity and, I repeat, has passed all the necessary checks.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Tatyana Golikova, revealed that Russian frontline healthcare workers will start receiving the vaccine by the end of the month.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson has said that the health agency is in close contact with Russian health authorities on the possible pre-qualification criteria for a COVID-19 candidate vaccine which requires comprehensive review.

On the other hand, many pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc., BioNtech, and Pfizer have termed Russia’s hastened registration of the Coronavirus vaccine as perilous for the world.

Health experts claim that the Russian announcement is nothing but propaganda from Vladimir Putin who is pushing to project Russia as a global scientific power.