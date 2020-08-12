Pakistan Stock Brokers Association is Now Formally Operational

Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the law applicable to the trade organizations it has completed all the legal formalities to be operational.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has incorporated the association as required under Trade Organization Rules 2013, following the license granted by the Ministry of Commerce.

PSBA held its second meeting under the Chairmanship of Mr. Aqeel Karim Dhedhi in the presence of the members of Executive Committee, Mr. Azneem Bilwani, Mr. Hamad Nazir Kehar, Mr. Muhammad Adil Ghaffar, Mr. Muhammad Afzal, Mr. Muhammad Munir Khanani, Mr. Noman Abdul Majeed Adam, Mr. Yasir Mahmood, Mr. Zahid Latif Khan, and Secretary-General, Mr. Bilal Farooq Zardi.

The house accordingly declared the association to be operational in its entirety. The executive committee, in addition to the operational matters, discussed certain plans for the development of the capital market and protection of the rights of its members. The meeting emphasized exploiting the best possibilities for the promotion of the Stock Brokerage Industry.

The house agreed to announce the formation of the association, hold an event for the introduction of PSBA, and to honor the opening ceremony. The house will request Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue to join them on this occasion.

In addition, the members of the association, the officials from the mutual fund industry, banks as well as the board of directors of the exchange will also be requested to join.