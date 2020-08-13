Here’s What We Know About Xiaomi’s Upcoming Redmi G Gaming Laptop

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is working on its very own gaming laptop series, and the Chinese OEM, in a recent Weibo post, officially announced some of its features.

The Redmi G Series Gaming Laptops are expected to come with a clean Mecha armor-like aesthetic with an all-black color scheme, thin side bezels, a relatively thick chin bezel, and cooling fans on the sides of the fuselage, giving it a traditional gaming laptop appearance.

The laptop will feature a relatively large 16.1 inches display with 1080p resolution, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and a 144Hz refresh rate. According to the company, this higher refresh rate will be beneficial for various esports titles.

Furthermore, the posters reveal that the laptop will be powered by Intel i7 10th Gen processor, which will run with NVIDIA GPU expecting to start from the GTX 16 series to even the RTX cards as well. The company is also working on incorporating improved cooling solutions in the laptops using two fans that connect to its two heat pipes and four outlets.

As far as connectivity is concerned, all laptops will come with an HDMI port, mini DP ports, a LAN port as well. The laptop series is all to launch tomorrow (14th August 2020) in the company’s home market, China.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra & Redmi K30 Ultra Won’t Launch Globally