Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra & Redmi K30 Ultra Won’t Launch Globally

Xiaomi’s most awaited smartphones, the Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra were made official on 11th August 2020 at the company’s tenth-anniversary event. Although both Smartphones come with impressive specifications and good money value, they will not be launched outside mainland China.

According to the report, a Xiaomi representative said that Both Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra won’t be launching outside of Mainland China. However, other reports suggest that the Chinese tech giant is planning to launch these smartphones as rebrands globally, which can be true since Chinese smartphone OEMs have implemented this strategy in the past.

Where, specifications wise, Mi 10 Ultra tops the Mi 10 Pro launched earlier this year, its absence from the international market means that the Mi 10 Pro remains Xiaomi’s global flagship, Over the past, it has been termed as one of the best Android phones of 2020. Mi 10 Ultra could have easily surpassed it.

The smartphone comes with a cocktail of specs inspired by the number 120. It features a 6.67-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 48 MP quad-sensor camera with a 120x periscope zoom, and a 4500 mAh battery backed by 120W fast charging.

As far as the Redmi K30 Ultra is concerned, it was a less hit as compared to Mi 10 Ultra. Redmi fans are arguing that the device is pretty much the same as the Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro bar its use of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 chipset. Hence, the world will not be missing out on a lot.