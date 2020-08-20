Allied Bank Appoints Aizid Razzaq Gill as The New CEO & President

Aizid Razzaq Gill has been appointed as President & CEO of Allied Bank Limited replacing Tahir Hassan Qureshi from January next year.

Earlier there were rumors that Sima Kamil, the ex-President UBL, was joining ABL.

His appointment is subject to the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan and compliance with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

The nominated president has been promoted to a top-level position, which is a continuation of the tradition at ABL which earlier promoted Tariq Hassan showing trust in the present leadership.

He is currently serving ABL as the Chief Risk Officer.

Aizid possesses over 20 years of professional experience in financial management, risk analysis, and research with expertise in portfolio management of Corporate and Commercial Banking customers.

Gill is a graduate of the University of Engineering & Technology Lahore (UET) and has a Masters’s degree in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton (CSUF), USA. He is also a Chevening Scholar, with a Masters Degree in Business Economics from the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology (UMIST), UK.