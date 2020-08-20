BlackBerry is Coming Back With 5G Phones & Hardware Keyboards

Blackberry may be parting ways with Chinese display manufacturer TCL later this month, but a new company is partnering with the smartphone maker. In a collaboration with OnwardMobility, Blackberry will be developing new phones under the BB brand name for next year.

The company will be producing 5G Android Smartphones with physical keyboards and as always, security will be the core of the design. John Chen, Executive Chairman, and CEO at BlackBerry said:

We are excited that customers will experience the enterprise and government level security and mobile productivity the new BlackBerry 5G smartphone will offer.

However, analyst Jack Gold, President and Principal Analyst of J. Gold Associates believes that the main target of these new blackberry phones will not be consumers at large, but companies and enterprises working with sensitive data. This is because productivity-focused apps packed in a highly secure product such as Blackberries will cater more towards enterprises and sensitive facilities/organizations.

Regardless, the new Blackberry phones should suit the needs of domestic costumers as well since a large number of people are working from home amid the pandemic. These new 5G Blackberry devices will release in North America and Europe first with Android since BlackBerry OS has been dead for a while.

OnwardMobility has been working on mobile software security since 2008. CEO Peter Franklin previously worked with Microsoft and Zynga and the executive team has rich experience in terms of smartphones and leading technologies.