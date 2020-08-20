UAE Mandates COVID-19 Test for Pakistani Travelers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a travel advisory, imposing stricter coronavirus travel restrictions on visitors from across the country.

General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE has also shared the travel advisory with Pakistani airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Gulf state has mandated the provision of a coronavirus test report for passengers before boarding a UAE-bound flight. The test must be conducted 4 days before the travel date.

The aviation authority has warned of stricter action against airlines failing to submit a test report. The violation may lead to a 15-day flight ban in the UAE.

Pakistani airlines have also been asked to take prior permission from the UAE authorities before operating a flight for the country.

Note that the UAE had eased coronavirus restrictions on August 12 and had allowed overseas residents to return to the country after getting approval. Since then, several foreigners have entered the country either with special exemptions or through an online registration system.

Those returning to the Gulf state must provide their passport number and other details on a government website before traveling.