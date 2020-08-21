Govt. Making Efforts to be Among First to Receive Coronavirus Vaccines

Federal government has increased its efforts to ensure the availability of the Coronavirus vaccine to the public as soon as possible.

In this regard, the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 has sought more recommendations from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) which will be presented before Prime Minister Imran Khan later this month.

According to the official statement issued by the National Ministry of Health Services, the Coronavirus vaccine will soon be delivered to frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations on a priority basis.

Besides, NCOC has recommended ensuring adequate cold storage facilities for storing the Coronavirus vaccine.

NCOC has also suggested the Federal government to partner with Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.

Previously, NCOC had recommended increasing collaboration with China over joint vaccine trials.

Earlier this week, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with a Chinese company that has already initiated clinical trials in China.

More than 200 volunteers will be administered three shots each of the inactivated Coronavirus vaccine during the 2 months long clinical trials organized by the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the Indus Hospital, Karachi.