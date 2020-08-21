Punjab to Establish a Price Control Authority

Punjab government has decided to set up a price control authority that will monitor the prices and availability of essential food items.

It was revealed by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal, during a meeting of the price control task force held in Lahore.

Aslam Iqbal said that a special committee has been tasked to carry out and present an appraisal report to the price control task force within 10 days as well.

He added that violations of fixed prices in different areas are a question mark on the credibility of the concerned district administrations.

For instance, the price of a 20 Kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs. 860 by the Punjab government, added the minister.

Aslam Iqbal directed all district administrations to ensure the availability of all essential edibles at the rates fixed by the provincial government.

He suggested that district administrations should adopt a proactive approach to put an end to artificial price hike and shortage and review prices of essential food items in tandem with market associations.

Lastly, Aslam Iqbal ordered district administrations to initiate legal proceedings against shopkeepers that do not sell essential edibles at the prices approved by the provincial government.