PIA Reduces Fares for Domestic Flights Yet Again

The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for domestic flights with effect from today. The official spokesperson of PIA, Abdullah Hafeez, confirmed that airfare for passengers traveling on a one-way flight from Karachi to Islamabad will be Rs. 7,860 without baggage. The fares will go up to Rs. 8,574 with baggage.

“The one-way fare for Lahore-Islamabad has been fixed at Rs. 7,879. Only hand-carry hand luggage will be allowed for the passengers availing the discounted facility,” the spokesperson said.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the fares for domestic flights have gone down drastically. Earlier, the fares for the same flights were more than Rs. 12,000. New fares will be implemented with immediate effect and will continue indefinitely.

The airline schedules four flights daily between Islamabad and Karachi and two flights daily between Karachi and Lahore.