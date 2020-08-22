Xiaomi’s Compact Smart Oven Features Multiple Cooking Options for $200

The newest product on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding list of smart gadgets is a steam oven that can be controlled and configured remotely. The Mijia Smart Oven will go for sale next month with a price tag of $216.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi Launches Smart Mijia Convection Microwave Oven

The oven features Xiaomi’s signature minimalistic design with a single color body. The dial on the top right shows essential information such as temperature, duration, etc. Thanks to its small size and minimalistic design, it can be placed almost anywhere with ease, unlike conventional ovens.

The Mijia Smart Oven has a total capacity of 30 liters and it comes with a variety of cooking methods including roasting, steaming, frying, and stewing with 30 seconds of steam output. With support for smart link, it can be connected to the Mijia app. This lets you control and configure the oven through your smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Oven is set to go for crowdfunding on August 26 and should be available a week after that.