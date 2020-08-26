Leaked iPhone 12 Screenshots Show 120Hz Display & LiDAR

The new iPhone 12 series coming later this year may have the same horrendous notch, but it may also come with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is going to be a first for iPhones. The report comes from a major Apple tipster @Jon_Prosser who shared screenshots of the iPhone 12 Pro Max showing an option to enable a high refresh rate and more.

The screenshots were taken from an iPhone 12 prototype fresh off mass production. Such devices typically feature near-final hardware.

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

The first shows a list of camera features such as LiDAR assisted autofocus, enhanced night mode, advanced noise reduction, 4K slow-motion videos, and more. The second screenshot shows options to toggle a high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the on-screen content.

iPhone 12 Pro details: True Depth array same size. Bezels are “noticeably thinner” Slightly larger display – making the notch “appear” smaller. Face ID works from wider angles. Even flat on a table. Sides are flat, but glass has slight curve. Rear cam module is 10% larger. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Jon talked about the iPhone 12’s design in another tweet. According to the tipster, the new iPhone will have a large display that will make the notch look smaller. The display will be flat, but the glass will be slightly curved. The bezels will be smaller, Face ID will work from more angles, and the rear camera will be 10% bigger.

He also has a YouTube video where he talks about the iPhone 12 in detail.

The iPhone 12 series is expected to be announced late next month, but shipping will reportedly not start until October.