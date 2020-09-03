FIA Asked to Submit An Investigation Report Against Teesting Companies

A parliamentary panel has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the investigation report of irregularities in the examinations of testing service companies in the next meeting.

The meeting began with a review of the performance of testing service companies for recruitment in government departments across the country. The convener of the committee asked how many testing companies are there in the country at present. Officials from the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) replied that there are currently 96 testing companies in the country.

Mohsin Dawar said that the issue of alleged irregularities by testing companies was raised in the National Assembly.

The committee asked when FIA will release its final report. FIA officials said that the report will be submitted to the committee within 15 days.

Establishment officials said that as per the court order, the ministries and divisions are conducting the tests themselves as Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has a higher workload due to CSS examination.

The committee was further informed that the government is developing a new method of testing. Until that, ministries and divisions have to conduct their recruitment themselves. The government is addressing complaints received through the portal in this regard, Establishment Division officials added.

The committee observed that recruitment by the ministries and divisions will raise more questions.

The committee convener expressed concerns over the non-attendance of officials from the Cabinet division in the committee meeting. Testing service companies should be regulated, said the convener of the committee. Further, the results of the testing service should be available on the website within 24 hours.

The committee was informed that the government has 51 percent stakes in NTS. The next meeting of the committee will be held in ten days, said the committee convener, and asked the NTS to inform whether it comes under government or not.