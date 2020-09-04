Sindh to Review Recommendations and SOPs For Reopening Schools

Education Minister Sindh, Saeed Ghani, has called a meeting of the steering committee of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) to review recommendations and finalize COVID-19 SOPs before reopening schools.

According to details, SELD has recommended a phase-wise reopening of educational institutes across the province.

ALSO READ

Govt Decides to Sell Majority Shares in Pakistan Steel Mills

Students of class 9th and above would be called to schools in the first phase starting from 15th September.

In the second phase, students of class 6th to 8th will be called to schools from 21st September while students of class 1st to 5th will be called to schools in the last phase beginning from 28th September.

SELD has also devised comprehensive COVID-19 SOPs under which schools will be allowed to operate from 15 September onwards.

Here are SOPs formulated by the SELD:

SOPs for School Administration

Check both students and staff members for coronavirus symptoms before granting them entry into the school premises.

Shift students and staff members with coronavirus symptoms to a nearby isolation center.

Operate schools in multiple shifts and on Saturdays as well to avoid overcrowding.

Regular disinfection of classrooms, water, and sanitation facilities.

Ensure availability of hand sanitizers.

Organize daily assembly inside classrooms.

Ensure wearing of face masks.

ALSO READ

Imran Khan Rejects SAPM Asim Bajwa’s Resignation

SOPs for Teachers

Ensure social distancing between students inside classrooms.

Instruct students not to remove face masks or touch their face unnecessarily.

Encourage students to express and communicate their feelings.

SOPs for Students

Wear face masks all the time.

Wash hands frequently.

Avoid touching the face.

Do not share lunch with others.

SOPs for School Van Operators

Disinfect the vehicle before the start of each shift.

Ensure wearing of face masks.

Do not leave until all students are granted entry into the schools after getting screened for coronavirus.

What are your thoughts on the reopening of schools under COVID-19 SOPs? Let us know in the comments section.