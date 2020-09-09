Apple to Announce New iPhones & iPad Next Week

Apple has announced a new event for September 15 with a tagline called “Time Flies”. The company usually announces new iPhones in September, but lately, there have been reports that the iPhone 12 series has been delayed, so we might be seeing the new Apple Watch 6 instead, especially since the event is titled “Time Flies”.

The event was announced yesterday by Apple’s SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, who shared a tweet saying “See you in 7 days”.

As usual, the invite does not give away any details for what products are coming next week, but Apple is rumored to have a full lineup planned for this fall. It will include four new iPhones, a new iPad Air, the Apple Watch 6, a smaller HomePod, and some reports suggest that we could also see a pair of Apple over-ear headphones.

Since the event is called “Time Flies”, we will get to see the new Apple Watch before other products. The Apple Watch 6 is rumored to bring a faster processor, improved sleep tracking, and support for blood oxygen monitoring. The company may also announce a cheaper model for the Series 3 Apple Watch.

As for the new iPhones, Apple is expected to launch the 6.1″ base model and Pro models before the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch variants. These are expected to launch sometime in October.

