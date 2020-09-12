Uber Announces to Convert All its Fleet to Electric Vehicles by 2040

Uber has announced that by 2030, 100% of its fleet will consist of Electric Vehicles (EV) in the USA, Canada & Europe. The company also stated that instead of giving the drivers money to buy new EVs, Uber will introduce extra charges for drivers on trips made in EVs. The incentive shall also encourage other drivers to shift to EVs.

The ride-hailing service recently launched the “Uber Green” additional fee in 15 cities in the United States and Canada. For an additional dollar, riders can specifically ask to be picked up in a hybrid or electric vehicle. Hybrid or electric vehicle drivers that pick up passengers will get an extra 50 cents per ride, while drivers using all-electric vehicles will get $1.50 per ride.

Uber claims that the goal is to have an all-electric fleet in the said countries by 2030 and the rest of the world by 2040. As far as we know, Pakistan is also included in that list.

As of late, the government and the ministry of science and technology have been very enthusiastically and keenly pursuing the idea of normalizing EVs in the Pakistani Market. However, much like the EURO-5 compliance debate, it is likely that the automakers would engage in a standoff against the government in this regard as well. Whether or not this becomes a reality or is left as a myth, only time will tell.