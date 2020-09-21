Realme Launches Narzo 20 Phones With Large Displays & Huge Batteries

Realme’s Narzo series, which debuted in May this year with the Realme Narzo 10, is getting three new additions, the Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

The Smartphones have been teased multiple times by the Chinese OEM and come with impressive specifications.

Design and Display

Unlike Realme’s other smartphone lineups, every smartphone in Narzo 20 series sport a design different from the other.

The most affordable of them all, i.e., Narzo 20A, comes with an iPhone XS-inspired design with a glossy back and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Narzo 20 takes design inspiration from iPhone 11 while the 20 Pro takes on the Samsung Galaxy S20 launched earlier this year.

Narzo 20 has a display similar to the 20A while the Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch LCD featuring 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the Narzo 20A is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset topped with 3 GB or 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB onboard storage.

The Narzo 20 and 20 Pro come with Helio G85 and Helio G95 chipsets, respectively. The former features 4 GB RAM accompanied by 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage while the latter is equipped with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, along with 64GB and 128GB storage.

Cameras

The toned-down Narzo 20A hosts a triple cam setup with a 12 MP main camera complemented by a 2 MP B&W lens and a 2 MP Retro lens. For selfies, it uses a 16 MP lone sensor.

The Narzo 20 sports a triple sensor camera with a 48 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle cam with 119-degree FoV, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, it comes with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.

The maxed-out Narzo 20 Pro boast a 48 MP quad-camera setup coupled with 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP B&W + 2 MP macro combo. On the front, a 16MP camera with Sony IMX471 sensor sits in the punch hole.

Battery and Pricing

The Realme Narzo 20A packs a 5,000 mAh battery that doesn’t have quick charging, and uses the dated microUSB port, and has reverse charging options. It is available in 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB variants costing $115 and $130, respectively.

The Narzo 20 is fueled by a 6,000 mAh power cell with 18W fast-charging over USB-C. It also comes with two storage tiers, 4/64GB and 4/128 GB, with $145 and $155 price tags.

Last but not least, the Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a dual power cell with 4,500 mAh capacity. It will be available in 6/64GB and 8/128GB variants for $205 and $230, respectively.

Specifications