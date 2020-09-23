Dawlance Donates Ventilators Made by its Principal, Arçelik, Turkey, to Pakistani Hospitals

Dawlance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arçelik Turkey, recently donated 10 life-saving respiratory ventilators to major hospitals in Pakistan including 2 ventilators to NDMA COVID Hospital Islamabad; 2 each to The Indus Hospital Karachi, SIUT Karachi, and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital; 1 vent to the Civil Hospital Karachi (Ojha Campus); and 1 to Lady Reading hospital.

Sent by Arçelik, Dawlance’s parent company which is the 2nd-largest home appliances manufacturing company in Europe, these advanced ventilators are dedicated to supporting healthcare infrastructure by enhancing the capacity of ventilators in Pakistan, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arçelik collaborated with the Turkish Ministry of Health and Ministry of Industries in April this year, as well as with several Turkish technology companies to produce mechanical ventilators to meet domestic as well as international demand. By June, Arçelik engineers had produced 5,000 devices at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Turkey on a not-for-profit basis.

Besides these ventilators from Arçelik, Dawlance itself manufactured self-incubation chambers and PPE which were donated to hospitals across Pakistan. Not only this but hundreds of appliances including deep freezers, air conditioners, refrigerators, microwaves, etc. were donated to hospitals including SIUT and Indus hospital to better equip the paramedics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company carried out these donations as Dawlance, under its parent company, firmly believes in contributing positively towards society.

The donation by Dawlance and Arcelik depicts the strong relationship between Turkey and Pakistan which was needed during these tough times. These donations also inspire the country’s resourceful corporate sector to contribute generously in a bid to minimize the socio-economic impact of this disease.