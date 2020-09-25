Honda BR-V Vs. DFSK Glory 580 Vs. Kia Sportage – Battle of Crossover SUVs! [Comparison]

The crossover SUVs are invading the global automotive market and much to our delight, Pakistan is also an active part of this race. There have been numerous new arrivals in the automotive market in the past couple of years, including a whole new segment of compact crossover SUVs.

Last year, we saw the debut of the Kia Sportage, which became an instant hit among the buyers. This year, there’s been the launch of the Hyundai Tucson, which, albeit slightly more expensive, is about the same as the Kia Sportage in many regards. Also, in the near past, there’s been the launch of the Honda BR-V, a vehicle that didn’t get much publicity, but certainly created a big splash in the market as it went on sale.

There’s another silent competitor in the segment that often gets left out from the conversation of crossovers. That vehicle is the DFSK Glory 580. An offering of Regal Motors, DFSK glory made its debut in the Pakistani Market in 2018.

In this article, we’ve compared 3 of the aforementioned SUVs in terms of their design, performance, and features to help you decide which one you should buy. With that said, here’s a comparison of the Honda BR-V, the DFSK Glory 580, and the Kia Sportage:

Design

Let’s talk about the most popular crossover in Pakistan thus far, i.e. the Honda BR-V. In terms of design, there’s not much to brag about here. It’s a fairly basic minivan that tries incredibly hard to be an SUV, with a straight bonnet, some angular, aggressive headlights with LED DRLs, a signature chrome front grill, a couple of foglights, and a panel that looks like a scuff-plate but is actually just a cosmetic feature.

If the front profile isn’t obvious enough, the side profile will tell you that it is in fact a minivan. The doors have a few lines and creases that run along the entire length of the vehicle. Plus, the forward sloping belt-line makes the vehicle look as if it is lifted from the back slammed from the front. Another unique design element is the uncanny size of the second-row entrance door as if it should’ve been a sliding door rather than a standard door.

Also worth noticing, the design feature native to Honda, where the second door belt-line slopes down, then rises, and then slopes down again. The car has a couple of roof rails to mount a luggage rack, and at the bottom, there are 16-inch alloy wheels, that look particularly small on a vehicle as big as a BR-V. The S trim also has chrome door handles and side-impact strips at the bottom of the doors to make the vehicle look a bit more premium.

Around the back, the S trim has a shark-fin antenna, a ducktail spoiler, a pair of sharp-looking tail lights, and a rather unorthodox bumper design with a narrow base and huge sides that go up to the taillights that are mounted just below the D-Pillars. The bumper has a pair of reflectors and a skid-plate like the trim piece at the bottom, making for an overall confusing appearance from the rear.

The DFSK Glory 580 on the other hand, has a fairly clean and simple design. On the front, you have a decent looking pair of headlights with DRLs, a couple of foglights at the bottom, and a fairly normal, yet good looking grille design. You also get powered mirrors with indicator lights integrated inside the mirrors.

Which brings us to the side profile of the car. The first thing you spot, is the aptly sized tires, with 17-inch alloy wheels. Other than that, you see chrome door handles and a couple of silver strips on either side of the roof, that are supposed to be roof rails for the luggage rack, but because they are so small, they might not be able to serve the purpose. Other than that, the side profile is very much like any other compact crossover vehicle.

The rear of the Glory 580 is quite reminiscent of that of the 1st generation Audi Q3, with its similar-looking trapezoid taillight design and the fact that the taillights are mounted on the tailgate instead of being mounted on the body. Further lookalike features include the sleek rear fog lights mounted on the rear bumper, a shark-fin antenna, a spoiler on the top of the tailgate, and the fact that the car has rear haunches for a sporty look. The only distinct features are the DFSK badge on the rear, and the fact that it appears less sporty than the Audi Q3.

The modern Kia design language is getting bolder by each passing generation for all their vehicles, and the Sportage is not an exception. Its design is certainly more striking than the other two crossovers, owing to the aggressive-looking headlights that are place incredibly high up, Kia’s patented huge tiger-nose grille, the sporty front bumper with a massive grille at the bottom as well as a couple of vents surrounding the fog-lights that are just a cosmetic feature rather than a functional one. On the side, the Sportage has 18-inch alloys, though the Alpha version has 17-inch alloys, and a higher beltline than usual, to make the car look sporty and muscular.

On the back, the Alpha variant features a spoiler and a horizontal light strip that runs along the entire width of the car and blends in with the sharp LED Taillights. Also on the back, you see indicator lights and reverse lights mounted on the bottom which is also an uncommon design aspect.

Dimensions & Weight

All three of these crossovers are quite unique in terms of their general design and layout, but not so much in terms of their proportions. Here are a few major measurements of all three contenders:

Measurements Honda BR-V Kia Sportage DFSK Glory 580 Wheel Base 2,662 mm 2,670 mm 2,780 mm Overall Width 1,735 mm 1,855 mm 1,845 mm Overall Length 4,456 mm 4,485 mm 4,680 mm Overall Height 1,666 mm 1,635 mm 1,715 mm Kerb Weight 1,240 KG 1,544 KG 1,510 kg Ground Clearance 201 mm 172 mm 200 mm

As evident in the table, all three of the crossovers are quite similar in terms of their dimensions. However, the BR-V is significantly lighter in weight than the Sportage and the Glory 580.

Interior

Out of all three crossovers, the BR-V has the most basic interior. Like in all the Honda’s from this generation, the Asymmetric dash design gives it a distinctive look. The vehicle, in the S trim, comes with a 7-inch android based touch screen infotainment system, digital climate control, and a digital screen in the gauge cluster that shows all the vital information.

In terms of interior space, the BR-V is a fairly roomy vehicle that can carry a driver and 6 passengers with ease. For the comfort of the rear passengers, the BR-V also offers roof-mounted rear AC vents that allow for the air to reach the entire cabin. It bears mentioning, however, that like most 7 seaters, the space in the 3rd row is only okay, which is why it is good for short journeys only.

Plus, with all seats up, the luggage space in the back is enough to carry 3 medium size backpacks. In order to carry large suitcases, the 3rd row has to be folded down to make enough room for them. In terms of general practicality, BR-V is a fantastic value.

DFSK Glory 580 has a rather handsome interior, with a modern, yet subtle dash design. The wood trim piece that runs along the top length of the dashboard gives a rather elegant look. Above the sleek central air vents, is a floating, 10-inch touch-sensitive LED screen for the infotainment system that offers Android Auto connectivity.

In the latest version, you also get automatic climate control integrated into the new infotainment system. On the driver side, there’s a sporty-looking steering wheel with leather stitching and multimedia controls and cruise control settings, and a gauge cluster with a digital screen in the center that displays the vehicle’s vital information. The vehicle also comes with a panoramic sunroof that allows light into the cabin to make it look even better and more spacious.

The rest of the cabin is also fairly roomy and modern. The vehicle is offered with three-row seating, has vents for Air Conditioning in the back as well, and in the third row, there are cup holders for both passengers that would be seated in the back. Although, slightly better than the BR-V, the comfort level in the 3rd row isn’t exactly ideal, which is why it too would only be good for short distance travels for the 3rd-row passengers.

In terms of luggage space in the back, if all seats are in an upright position, the luggage space in the back is enough to carry small or medium-sized objects. In order to carry large items, the 3rd row has to be folded down to make enough room for them. If you fold down both rows, you are left with a completely flat surface, which is good for carrying even larger objects.

In terms of interior design and quality, the interior in the Sportage is a much nicer place to be. The Sportage features an interior layout that is conventional, yet much nicer looking, with an 8″ infotainment screen (7″ in Alpha) in the middle and a simple, straight dash design.

The quality and tech are up to the mark with the international market. The Sportage features a dashboard that’s made from soft materials, and instrument panel with a digital screen for additional info, plush leather seats (fabric ones in Alpha) a roomy and comfortable cabin space that easily accommodates 5 people, reclinable rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof (Plain roof in Alpha) that brightens up the cabin even further.

It must be noted, however, that the Sportage is the only crossover out of the three to not offer third-row seating. But that allows for plentiful legroom for passengers in the back, and a sufficient amount of boot space that can easily accommodate both large and small items.

Performance

First off, let us talk about the engines. Honda BR-V comes with just one engine choice, i.e. a 1.5 Liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 118 horsepower at 6600 RPM and 145 Newton/Meters of torque at 4600 RPM. The vehicle can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6 speed CVT automatic transmission. However, it’s pertinent to note that, although Honda markets the BR-V as a crossover SUV, and that its name stands for “Bold Runabout Vehicle”, this “SUV” is offered as a front-wheel-drive (FWD) vehicle only.

The BR-V’s suspension setup consists of McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring suspension in the back. The BR-V has ventilated disc brakes with Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS) technology at the front, and drum brakes at the back, making it probably the only modern “SUV” in the world to have drum brakes at all.

As reported by various owners, the BR-V returns about 12 to 14 km/liter fuel economy in the City, and about 15 to 17 km/liter on the highway, which is amazing, given that the BR-V is basically quite a big vehicle.

The Glory 580 comes with 2 engine options. You can either get it with a 1.5 Liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 147 horsepower at 2000 RPM and 220 Newton/Meters of torque at 4000 RPM, or you can get a naturally aspirated 1.8 liter 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 130 horsepower at 3400 RPM and 187 Newton/Meters of torque at 1800 RPM. The 1.5 variety can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6 speed CVT automatic gearbox, depending on the variant, whereas the 1.8 can only be had with a 6 speed CVT gearbox.

It has to be noted that the Glory 580 is also offered only with the FWD option, despite the fact that it is marketed as an SUV.

In terms of the suspension setup, the Glory 580 also consists of McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes, both upfront and outback, with ABS technology to allow for better stopping power.

Reportedly, the 1.5-liter turbocharged variant returns around about 11 to 13 km/liter, whereas no confirmed figure has been revealed regarding that of the 1.8 liter naturally aspirated version.

This powertrain has been discussed many times over this review series. Still, since it’s an important part of the review, the Sportage has a 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder MPI petrol engine that puts out a maximum of 155 horsepower at 6200 RPM, and 196 newton/meters of torque at 4000 RPM, and come standard with a 6-speed automatic transmission that also sends power to all 4 wheels. However, you can also get the Alpha or the FWD variant that has Front Wheel Drive and the same engine and transmission options.

The Sportage’s suspension setup consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The Sportage also has Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

As reported by various owners, the Sportage has a fuel economy of 10 liters per Kilometer in the City and 12 liters per Kilometer on the highway.

Specs & Features

This comparison has been done between top variants only, to find out the complete range of features that these vehicles offer. The following are the specs and features of all three SUVs:

Specs and Features Honda BR-V (i-VTEC S) Kia Sportage (AWD) DFSK Glory 580 Pro Safety Central Power Door locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors No Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Automatic Headlights No Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights No Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Brake Assist No Yes Yes Hill Descent Control No Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake No Yes Yes Electronic Stability Control No Yes Yes Cruise Control No Yes Yes Airbags 2 2 4 Traction Control No Yes Yes Convenience Power Tailgate No Yes Yes Infotainment System 7″ 10″ 10″ Apple Carplay and Android Auto Connectivity Android Auto Only Yes Android Auto Only Advanced Gauge Cluster with a Digital Screen Yes Yes Yes Paddle Shifters No No No Wireless Phone Charger No No No 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes Front & Rear USB Connectivity Front Only Yes Yes Auto defogging system No Yes Yes Outside Rear View Mirror Electric Folding No Yes Yes Three Row Seating Yes No Yes Cooled Glove Box No No No Keyless entry and go Yes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof No Yes Yes Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Steering Wheel Adjustment Tilt Only (Manual) Tilt and Telescopic (Electronic) Tilt and Telescopic ( Manual ) Power adjusted driver & Passenger seat No Yes Yes Reclinable rear seats. No Yes No ISO fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Yes Auto Rain Sensing Windshield Viper No Yes No

Price:

Price-wise, the Honda BR-V is targeted towards those that are shopping for a budget family hauler, while the other two are targeted towards slightly more up-market buyers. However, if a buyer is shopping for either one of the aforementioned vehicles, odds are that s/he’d also consider the other two as well, as they also offer a good value for their respective prices. The following are the current prices of all the variants of these SUVs:

Honda BR-V i-VTEC Manual: Rs. 3,159,000 i-VTEC Automatic: Rs. 3,319,000 i-VTEC S: Rs. 3,479,000

DFSK Glory 580 1.5 Manual: Rs. 3,750,000 1.5 CVT Automatic: Rs. 4,000,000 1.8 CVT Automatic: Rs. 4,150,000 1.5 Pro: Rs. 4,400,000

Kia Sportage Alpha: Rs. 4,399,000 FWD: Rs. 4,899,000 AWD: Rs. 5,399,000



Conclusion

An argument can be made that all three SUVs are in a class of their own. But with an automotive market that has limited options, such odd choices have to be made. Technically, both the BR-V and the Glory 580 are MPVs or minivans that happen to look a lot like SUVs. But since they are marketed as crossover SUVs, they inadvertently declare battle against the likes of Sportage and Tucson.

Therefore, the decision comes down to one’s needs. If a person has a family of 6+, both the BR-V and the Glory 580 are the best choices in the market right now, with the former being the cheapest and the latter being the most well equipped. But if you’re a family of 5 or can compromise a little in terms of space and practicality, the AWD Sportage is a better option than both of its adversaries by a long shot, given that you have a budget of up to 5.4 million Rupees.