Nothing New in The Import & Export Policy Order 2020: MOC

Ministry of Commerce has consolidated all amendments made in the Import Policy Order 2016 and Export Policy Order 2016 since 2016 and combined all changes in two updated orders i.e. Import Policy Order 2020 and Export Policy Order 2020.

Officials in the Ministry of Commerce told ProPakistani that the Import Policy Order 2020 and Export Policy Order 2020 have incorporated all amendments made during the last four years through different amendments in the Import Policy Order 2016 and Export Policy Order 2016.

“There is nothing new in the Import Policy Order 2020 and Export Policy Order 2020, but the orders have been updated after incorporating changes made in these orders from time to time,” added the officials.

Officials further said that the last import and export policy orders were issued in 2016. A number of amendments have been made during these years and now updated orders have been issued incorporating all amendments till September 25, 2020.

Commerce Ministry has issued S.R.O. 902 (I)/2020 and S.R.O. 901 (I)/2020 to notify the Import Policy Order 2016 and Export Policy Order 2016 respectively.